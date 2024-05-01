Fiducient Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,784 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $116.47. 835,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,604. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.52 and a 200-day moving average of $111.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.