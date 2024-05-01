Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 19.5% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 44.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 463.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 88.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.35.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $5.06 on Tuesday, hitting $161.27. 8,382,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average is $151.70. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

