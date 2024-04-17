Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €10.60 ($11.28) and last traded at €10.60 ($11.28). Approximately 2,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.80 ($11.49).

The company has a market cap of $158.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.77.

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

