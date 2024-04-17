Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.98

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.98 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 61.19 ($0.76). Record shares last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 259,941 shares traded.

Record Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of £119.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,264.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.86.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

