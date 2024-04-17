Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,048 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

