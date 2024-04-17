Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.23

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.23 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.95). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.98), with a volume of 15,058 shares traded.

Conygar Investment Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.96. The stock has a market cap of £46.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Conygar Investment news, insider Robert T. E. Ware purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £21,500 ($26,764.60). 23.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

