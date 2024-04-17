Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $459.98. 7,151,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,558. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

