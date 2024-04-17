Red Tortoise LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after acquiring an additional 742,887 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHZ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 474,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,301. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

