Red Tortoise LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 2,690.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.