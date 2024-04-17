Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Position Lowered by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. 3,317,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,745. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

