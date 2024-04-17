SingularityNET Tops 24-Hour Volume of $109.64 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $820.22 million and approximately $109.64 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,746,165.9240515 with 1,282,044,972.072401 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.85842252 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $137,583,112.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

