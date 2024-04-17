Prom Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.76 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $169.80 million and $3.76 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $9.30 or 0.00015062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,951.25 or 1.00293465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010838 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003606 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.75407964 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,521,030.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

