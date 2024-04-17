Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.59

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.59 and traded as high as C$15.25. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$15.16, with a volume of 748,603 shares trading hands.

TCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded Tricon Residential from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$15.17 in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.65.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$171.82 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0514403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Ira Gluskin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$1,512,000.00. Insiders have sold 365,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

