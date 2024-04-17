Waterfront Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 574,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,612. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

