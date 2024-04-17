Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 1,827 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.2% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIHP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIHP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 539,357 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

