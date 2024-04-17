Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.50. 331,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

