Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Embraer by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. HSBC lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Embraer Price Performance

Embraer stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,759. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

