Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after buying an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,898,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,609,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.81. 350,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,890. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

