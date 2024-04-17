Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 2,259 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 395,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,720. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

