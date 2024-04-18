AIA Group Ltd Purchases 15,502 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.09% of H World Group worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after purchasing an additional 382,538 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 284,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 300,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. Analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

