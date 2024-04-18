AIA Group Ltd Purchases 14,003 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 19.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 489,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1,020.9% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CARR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,890. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.