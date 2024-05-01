Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,385. The company has a market capitalization of $380.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith bought 80,460 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,126.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

FSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

