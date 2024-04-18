Cardano Market Capitalization Reaches $16.14 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.14 billion and $429.39 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.63 or 0.04840025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00055004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,798,870,281 coins and its circulating supply is 35,622,273,123 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

