Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Purchases New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.28. 846,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,686. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

