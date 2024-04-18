TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.81 billion and approximately $370.90 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000958 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000880 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,611,700,217 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.