Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $3.82 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $26.03 or 0.00041103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.82 billion and $205.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,339.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.53 or 0.00760239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00127350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00184860 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00039763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00105462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,617,796 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

