Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EFA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,834,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,260,937. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

