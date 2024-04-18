Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Chevron by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 14,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 116,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,363,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 169,381 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

CVX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,502,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.19 and its 200-day moving average is $151.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.