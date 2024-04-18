SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Boosted by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after buying an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

MDY stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $516.73. The company had a trading volume of 897,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,148. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

