Fonville Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.57. 377,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,271. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

