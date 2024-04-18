Fonville Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 69,073 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 1,114,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,041. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

