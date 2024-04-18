Fonville Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.42 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,503,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $60.59 during trading on Thursday. 1,390,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,399. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

