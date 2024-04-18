Fonville Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,692 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.08. 624,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

