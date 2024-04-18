Fonville Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 170,915 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 375,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

