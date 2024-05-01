Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1727 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Minor International Public’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Minor International Public Stock Performance
MNILY opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Minor International Public has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.
Minor International Public Company Profile
