Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Price Down 3%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. 63,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 74,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Syrah Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company's flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

