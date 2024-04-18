Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 20.7% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned 0.56% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $57,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after buying an additional 652,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,673,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $71.82. 365,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

