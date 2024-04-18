Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Increased by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 17.0% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $47,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.80. The company had a trading volume of 316,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,200. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

