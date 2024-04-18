Fonville Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 114,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,745,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

