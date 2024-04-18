Fonville Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,248. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

