Fonville Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.94. 1,097,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,845. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

