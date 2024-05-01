Rune (RUNE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94,642.98

Rune (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Rune has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $94,642.98 and $461,645.71 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00008410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.8431587 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $352,936.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

