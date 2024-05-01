Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,489,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 1,624,192 shares.The stock last traded at $3.79 and had previously closed at $3.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 169,784 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 403,449 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,793,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,176,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $679,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.