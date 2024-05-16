Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $399.30. 3,414,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,827. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $399.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.