Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Up 9.8% in April

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.9 %

HAE traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.74. 220,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,091. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.