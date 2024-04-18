Fonville Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 420,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 561,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,715. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

