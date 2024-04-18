Guardian Investment Management Makes New $306,000 Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,935,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 231,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

