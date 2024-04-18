iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,826,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.91. 427,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average of $170.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

