Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $655,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.17. 8,692,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,586,421. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

