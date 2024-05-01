Mason Resources (TSE:MNR) Trading Up 1.3%

Mason Resources Corp. (TSE:MNR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 40,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 119,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Mason Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$31.29 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for copper. The company primarily holds 100% interests in Ann Mason copper-molybdenum porphyry project in the Yerington district of Nevada.

Featured Stories

